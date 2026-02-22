Meghalaya mine blast: SIT probing illegal mining, coal seizure
India
A deadly dynamite blast at an illegal rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills on February 5 claimed the lives of 33 miners; earlier reports had said nine were injured.
The explosion, which ignited methane in adjacent pits, affected workers from Meghalaya, Assam, and Nepal.
SIT formed to probe illegal mining
Rescue teams managed to recover most of the bodies within days. Authorities have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into what went wrong.
Police have filed dozens of cases and made arrests related to illegal mining. Recently, over 17,000 tons of coal and explosives were seized as the crackdown continues under court supervision.