Meghalaya trims voter roll by 1,65,682 after special intensive revision
Meghalaya just trimmed its voter list by 1,65,682 names, a 7.05% drop, after a big verification drive called Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The updated roll, out today, now counts 21,83,963 registered voters instead of the earlier 23,49,645 voters.
Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said the goal was to ensure all eligible voters were included in the electoral roll while removing ineligible entries in accordance with the prescribed procedure.
Special enrollment camps for missing voters
To make sure no eligible person is left out, special enrollment camps are coming up across districts.
If your name's missing, you can apply for enrolment through Form 6, subject to applicable statutory requirements.
The Election Commission is also nudging everyone to double-check their status online or through local officers, so everyone gets a say when it counts.