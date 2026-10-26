Meghalaya trims voter roll by 1,65,682 after special intensive revision

Meghalaya just trimmed its voter list by 1,65,682 names, a 7.05% drop, after a big verification drive called Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The updated roll, out today, now counts 21,83,963 registered voters instead of the earlier 23,49,645 voters.

Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said the goal was to ensure all eligible voters were included in the electoral roll while removing ineligible entries in accordance with the prescribed procedure.