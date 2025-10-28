Meghalaya's 'Meghalaya Next' plan aims to grow $10B economy

MegREAP focuses on sustainable farming, eco-tourism

MegREAP is focusing on making local communities more prosperous through things like sustainable farming, eco-tourism, forest-based enterprises, and clean energy.

The state's also rolling out India's first statewide Payment for Ecosystem Services and managing over 100K hectares of forests.

Plus, with new "Bamboo Villages," locals participate in projects using bamboo—helping both the environment and their own livelihoods grow together.