Meghalaya's 'Meghalaya Next' plan aims to grow $10B economy
Meghalaya is aiming high with its "Meghalaya Next" plan, hoping to grow into a $10 billion economy by 2028.
This push is led by the Meghalaya government, with the MegREAP cell/platform under the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority, and it's all about connecting climate action, livelihoods, finance, and markets for real impact.
MegREAP focuses on sustainable farming, eco-tourism
MegREAP is focusing on making local communities more prosperous through things like sustainable farming, eco-tourism, forest-based enterprises, and clean energy.
The state's also rolling out India's first statewide Payment for Ecosystem Services and managing over 100K hectares of forests.
Plus, with new "Bamboo Villages," locals participate in projects using bamboo—helping both the environment and their own livelihoods grow together.