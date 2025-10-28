Why India is skipping Turkey's National Day celebrations this year
India is giving Turkey's National Day celebrations a miss this year, signaling how rocky things have gotten between the two countries.
The move was shared by India's Ministry of External Affairs with senior officials across ministries and Indian embassies worldwide, and it comes after growing concerns about Turkey siding with Pakistan and being linked to cross-border attacks against India.
Diplomatic ties take a hit
Things really escalated after Turkey backed Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam, and India accused Turkey of supplying drones used for attacks—something Turkey denies.
President Erdogan's open support for Pakistan hasn't helped either.
Despite calls from India for "mutual respect" and urging Turkey to use its influence over Pakistan to fight terrorism, the diplomatic gap just keeps widening.