Mumbai's 1st-ever Climate Week set for February 2026
From February 17-19, 2026, Mumbai will host its inaugural Climate Week at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.
Organized by Project Mumbai with support from Maharashtra's Environment and Climate Change Department and BMC, the event brings together delegates from over 30 countries across Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
What to expect at the event
Experts, policymakers, and young people will dive into big topics like food systems, energy transition, and how cities can adapt to climate change.
The event uses a hub-and-spoke format, so everyone from city leaders to students can get involved through public activities and discussions.
CM Fadnavis on leading climate efforts for the Global South
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the goal is to set real, actionable climate goals for Mumbai and Maharashtra—not just talk.
The hope is to spark collective action and help India lead climate efforts for the Global South, with a focus on practical solutions that matter.