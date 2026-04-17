Meher Mandi and Grills Vishu post shows Krishna with meat
India
A Kerala restaurant, Meher Mandi & Grills, landed in hot water after posting a Vishu promotion that showed Lord Krishna alongside a nonvegetarian dish.
Many found it disrespectful, especially since the post quickly triggered calls for a boycott and stirred up conversations about respecting cultural and religious traditions.
Owners apologize on Instagram, blame designer
After the backlash exploded on social media, the restaurant owners apologized on Instagram, blaming a designer's mistake and lack of oversight.
Still, many people weren't convinced and questioned how such an error happened.
The whole incident has reignited debates about sensitivity in advertising, especially during important festivals like Vishu.