Meltwater flash flood hits Lahaul-Spiti, strands over 50 tourist vehicles
India
A sudden flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday washed away part of a key road, leaving more than 50 tourist vehicles stranded.
The flooding happened because glacier meltwater surged into Jhalma Nallah: there was no rain at all, just melting ice causing the chaos.
BRO, officials start repairs in Lahaul-Spiti
Road repair teams got to work right after the incident, with the Border Roads Organisation and local officials aiming to fix things within a few hours.
Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla said that once connectivity is restored, all stranded tourists will be safely evacuated.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, and officials are keeping a close watch until everyone is out and the road is back open.