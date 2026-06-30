Meltwater flash flood hits Lahaul-Spiti, strands over 50 tourist vehicles

BRO, officials start repairs in Lahaul-Spiti

Road repair teams got to work right after the incident, with the Border Roads Organisation and local officials aiming to fix things within a few hours.

Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla said that once connectivity is restored, all stranded tourists will be safely evacuated.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and officials are keeping a close watch until everyone is out and the road is back open.