Men fire at Prem Dhaba in Khanna over 50L demand
India
Two men fired shots at Prem Dhaba near Lalheri Chowk in Khanna, Punjab, around 6:30am on Friday morning.
The attack is tied to an alleged ₹50 lakh extortion demand from gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh that the dhaba owner, Naresh Kumar Pathak, had refused.
Luckily, no one was hurt since the dhaba was closed at the time.
FIR filed, CCTV being checked
Police have registered an FIR and are checking CCTV footage to track down the shooters.
Pathak had already reported getting threats from Bal and Singh, who were earlier named in a similar firing case in Payal.
The suspects escaped on a motorcycle as some locals tried to chase them.
This incident caused panic in the area.