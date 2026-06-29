Men injure staff over liquor prices at Nagarabhavi's Millennium Bar
India
A regular Sunday evening at Millennium Bar in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi took a rough turn when a group of men argued with staff about liquor prices.
Things got heated fast, leading to a physical fight that left several employees injured, one was even hit with a beer bottle.
The whole scene was caught on CCTV and has now grabbed police attention.
Police review CCTV as probe continues
Police are checking the CCTV footage to figure out exactly who was involved and what went down.
The investigation is ongoing. More updates are expected as the story develops.