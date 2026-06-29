Men injure staff over liquor prices at Nagarabhavi's Millennium Bar India Jun 29, 2026

A regular Sunday evening at Millennium Bar in Bengaluru's Nagarabhavi took a rough turn when a group of men argued with staff about liquor prices.

Things got heated fast, leading to a physical fight that left several employees injured, one was even hit with a beer bottle.

The whole scene was caught on CCTV and has now grabbed police attention.