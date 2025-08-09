Men shot for calling fellow guest 'motu' at Gorakhpur event India Aug 09, 2025

At a community feast near Tarkulha Devi Temple in Gorakhpur, two men were shot after reportedly calling another guest "motu" (fat).

The accused, Arjun Chauhan and Asif Khan, chased down Anil and Shubham Chauhan's car, pulled them out near Tenua toll plaza, and opened fire.

Both victims were taken to the district hospital and then referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment.