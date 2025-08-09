Next Article
Men shot for calling fellow guest 'motu' at Gorakhpur event
At a community feast near Tarkulha Devi Temple in Gorakhpur, two men were shot after reportedly calling another guest "motu" (fat).
The accused, Arjun Chauhan and Asif Khan, chased down Anil and Shubham Chauhan's car, pulled them out near Tenua toll plaza, and opened fire.
Both victims were taken to the district hospital and then referred to Gorakhpur Medical College for treatment.
Accused arrested; investigation underway
After the incident, Shubham's father filed a police complaint.
Khajni police arrested Arjun and Asif; Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar confirmed the arrests.
The investigation continues to piece together all details behind this retaliatory shooting over body-shaming.