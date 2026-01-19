Messi event fiasco: Organizer out on bail after chaotic Kolkata event
India
Satadru Dutta, the man behind the much-hyped Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, is out on bail after last month's stadium chaos left fans angry and disappointed.
Many people paid hefty ticket prices—some even up to ₹20,000—only to miss seeing Messi due to poor planning and crowd trouble.
What's next for Dutta?
Dutta faces accusations of dodgy contracts with food vendors and mismanagement that turned the big night into a mess.
He's been released on a ₹20,000 bond (with two sureties).