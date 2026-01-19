Messi event fiasco: Organizer out on bail after chaotic Kolkata event India Jan 19, 2026

Satadru Dutta, the man behind the much-hyped Lionel Messi event in Kolkata, is out on bail after last month's stadium chaos left fans angry and disappointed.

Many people paid hefty ticket prices—some even up to ₹20,000—only to miss seeing Messi due to poor planning and crowd trouble.