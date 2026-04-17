Meteorologists say 20-30% of north India may see thunderstorms Friday
Heads up if you're in north India, some parts of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana might see brief thunderstorms and a bit of rain this Friday afternoon or evening.
Meteorologists say only about 20-30% of these areas will actually get showers and gusty winds (up to 50km per hour), but it could still bring a quick break from the early summer heat.
Most north India to stay warm
This change is thanks to a western disturbance drifting over from the Mediterranean, a weather twist that usually pops up in winter but has been showing up a lot this April.
While some spots have seen rain and even hail lately, most places (about 70%) will stay dry and warm.
Delhi just hit 40.3 Celsius on Thursday, and temperatures are likely to hover near 40C-42C for now.
Another weak system could show up around April 18-19, but don't expect any major cool-downs soon, so keep those water bottles handy!