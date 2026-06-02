Methanol suspected in spurious alcohol kills 17 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad
A tragic incident in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has claimed 17 lives after people drank spurious alcohol, suspected to contain methanol.
Most victims were from Pimpri Chinchwad, and several others are still hospitalized, six of them in critical condition.
Doctors are warning that even those who survive could face serious long-term issues like blindness or organ damage.
Health experts warn of methanol risks
Methanol is a toxic industrial chemical that can cause vision loss, nerve damage, and even organ failure if consumed.
Some victims showed symptoms like dizziness and trouble breathing.
As Dr. Nagnath Yempalle put it, regular check-ups are crucial for survivors because problems can show up later.
Health experts have also urged everyone to avoid unregulated alcohol, stressing how dangerous it can be.