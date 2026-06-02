Methanol suspected in spurious alcohol kills 17 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad India Jun 02, 2026

A tragic incident in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has claimed 17 lives after people drank spurious alcohol, suspected to contain methanol.

Most victims were from Pimpri Chinchwad, and several others are still hospitalized, six of them in critical condition.

Doctors are warning that even those who survive could face serious long-term issues like blindness or organ damage.