Metro station coming up in central Delhi; know diversions
From February 23, Pandit Pant Marg—a key road in Lutyens's Delhi—will be off-limits for a whole year as work begins on the new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Metro Station.
Delhi Traffic Police is urging everyone to plan ahead and lean on public transport while the construction is underway.
Recommended alternate routes
If you usually take Pandit Pant Marg, you'll need to switch things up. Try Dr Bishambar Das Marg, Gurudwara Rakabganj Road, Church Lane, or Ashoka Road instead.
The police also recommend adding extra time to your commute since routes to ISBTs, railway stations, and airports might get busier than usual.
Why this matters
Whether you're heading out for classes or catching a flight, this closure could mean longer trips across central Delhi.
Staying updated on diversions now can save you from last-minute stress later!