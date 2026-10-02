Anti-CEC protests: 11 Delhi metros shut, Section 163 imposed 

The protests are against the functioning of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They are demanding the resignation or impeachment of CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and election conduct.

The Delhi Police has denied permission for any protests at Jantar Mantar.

Security has been tightened across Lutyens's Delhi, with additional personnel deployed in VVIP areas.

Paramilitary forces have also been stationed alongside Delhi Police as part of these security measures.