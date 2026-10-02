Anti-CEC protests: 11 Delhi metros shut, Section 163 imposed
What's the story
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suspended entry and exit at 11 metro stations till further notice in the wake of heightened security measures ahead of planned protests at Jantar Mantar by several groups, including the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The protests, against alleged irregularities in the electoral process and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, are scheduled for October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti events at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat.
Station closure
List of stations where entry and exit are suspended
The stations closed are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi.
Interchange facilities are available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and New Delhi.
The Delhi Traffic Police also announced diversions and regulated movement around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road and Parliament Street.
Commuters have been advised to avoid Jantar Mantar, Ashoka Road, Parliament Street and adjoining roads.
Twitter Post
Police, RAF personnel, and riot control vehicle at Jantar Mantar
#WATCH | Delhi | Police and RAF personnel and Riot Control Vehicle deployed at Jantar Mantar, in view of a call for protest by activists, political leaders and civil society representatives against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision and demanding accountability from the Chief… pic.twitter.com/Kg21aCgGYY— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026
Protest details
AAP, AISA to protest against the Election Commission
The protests are against the functioning of the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
They are demanding the resignation or impeachment of CEC Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and election conduct.
The Delhi Police has denied permission for any protests at Jantar Mantar.
Security has been tightened across Lutyens's Delhi, with additional personnel deployed in VVIP areas.
Paramilitary forces have also been stationed alongside Delhi Police as part of these security measures.
Security measures
Prohibitory orders are in effect
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force across New Delhi district.
The prohibitory orders prohibit gatherings of five or more people without prior written permission. Carrying firearms, banners, placards, sticks, and similar items is also restricted.
The demonstration was expected to start at 11:00am with an estimated turnout of 3,000 to 4,000 people.
AAP
AAP leaders ask people to join
Leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian Youth Congress members, and others are likely to participate in the protest.
AISA national president Neha Bora, Bhushan, and Jha earlier announced the gathering at a press conference. Bora had said they informed Parliament Street police station about the gathering's details, including expected turnout and organizers' information.
AAP leaders, including Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, have also appealed to people to gather at Jantar Mantar to demand Kumar's resignation.