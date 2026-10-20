MHA drafts Ladakh elected body plan, Lt. Gov. retains authority
The government is looking to shake up how Ladakh is run.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has drafted a plan for a new elected body, but the lieutenant governor (Lt. Gov.) would still have the final say on all rules and laws.
This move comes as part of ongoing efforts to give Ladakh its own governance structure following the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.
Ladakh draft: redraw constituencies, 50% reservation
Every law from the new elected body would need the Lt. Gov.'s approval, keeping central control strong.
The plan also suggests redrawing constituencies based on population and area, and aims to reserve up to 50% of seats for women, pretty major for representation!
Plus, there's talk about giving more official power to existing local councils.
The government wants feedback from the LAB and KDA on the draft proposals before making anything official.