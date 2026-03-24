MHA orders audit of CCTVs after Pakistan-linked espionage network uncovered

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered a comprehensive audit of CCTV networks across major Indian cities. The decision comes in the wake of a Pakistan-linked espionage network that was recently uncovered by the Ghaziabad Police. The advisory has been issued to all state police forces, highlighting the need for a thorough physical verification of every CCTV unit in sensitive urban zones, according to The New Indian Express.

Security breach Espionage network exploited existing cameras, installed covert ones The espionage network not only exploited existing cameras but also installed its own at sensitive locations like the Delhi Cantonment Railway Station and Sonipat Railway Station. These covert cameras were fitted with solar power systems to ensure uninterrupted footage, allegedly relayed live to handlers across the border. The investigation revealed plans for further installations in different cities, raising concerns about national security.

Audit scope Audit to cover thousands of CCTV units The audit will cover thousands of CCTV units installed over the years by government agencies, municipal bodies, railway authorities, and private contractors. Central agencies have now directed police forces to physically verify all camera installations and identify unauthorized or unregistered units. The review will also assess access controls on existing networks to ensure live feeds are secure from interception by unauthorized parties.

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Future plans National protocol for surveillance oversight to be established The audit is expected to extend beyond routine inspections and establish a standardized national protocol for surveillance oversight. Police departments have been asked to map all installations and cross-check them against official records. Special attention will be paid to railway stations, cantonment areas, highways, and routes with known military movement as part of this comprehensive review.

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