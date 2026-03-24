Mhatre waives toll for 'Ekvira Aai Yatra' pilgrims
India
Good news for Ekvira Aai Yatra pilgrims: You can skip the toll on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway March 24-26.
Thanks to MP Suresh Mhatre teaming up with toll authorities, Agri-Koli community devotees heading to Lonavala just need a consent letter from his office to get the waiver, making the trip a bit easier on your wallet.
Other important updates
Extra safety steps are in place too, like more CCTV and traffic controls.
Heavy vehicles aren't allowed on the Karla Fata-Gadhpaitha route, and firecrackers are banned at the hilltop shrine.
Also, keep an eye out—the expressway's long-awaited missing link project is expected to open around May 1, 2026, pending completion of the remaining work and subsequent trial runs and safety checks.