Mhatre waives toll for 'Ekvira Aai Yatra' pilgrims

Other important updates

Extra safety steps are in place too, like more CCTV and traffic controls.

Heavy vehicles aren't allowed on the Karla Fata-Gadhpaitha route, and firecrackers are banned at the hilltop shrine.

Also, keep an eye out—the expressway's long-awaited missing link project is expected to open around May 1, 2026, pending completion of the remaining work and subsequent trial runs and safety checks.