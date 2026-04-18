Mild earthquake hits Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir Saturday morning
India
A mild earthquake hit Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday morning, with tremors felt around 8:26am.
Thankfully, there were no reports of serious damage or injuries so far.
Jammu and Kashmir earthquake preparedness reminder
Jammu and Kashmir sits near active tectonic plates, making earthquakes pretty common here.
While everyone seems safe this time, the incident is a reminder that staying prepared and building resilient structures are important for future quakes.