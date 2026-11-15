Mild earthquake shakes Jalgaon district, Rohan Ghuge confirms no damage

A mild earthquake hit Jalgaon district in Maharashtra on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with tremors felt in several areas around 9:16am.

The epicenter was actually in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, but the quake was strong enough to be noticed across Yawal, Raver, Chopda, and Bhusawal.

Thankfully, District Collector Rohan Ghuge confirmed there were no loss of life or property damage.