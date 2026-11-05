Mild magnitude 2.9 quake hit Faridabad, residents reported blast-like sound
On Thursday evening, November 5, 2026, a mild magnitude-2.9 earthquake hit Faridabad around 6:33pm. IST.
What really caught everyone off guard wasn't just the shaking: it was a sudden, blast-like sound that residents reported hearing around the time of the earthquake.
The National Centre for Seismology said the quake's epicenter was nearby and not very deep, just 5km below ground.
Experts: shallow quakes produce early booms
Experts say shallow earthquakes like this one can send out strong vibrations that reach the surface as loud booms, sometimes sounding like thunder or even gunshots.
These sounds can sometimes arrive before you feel any shaking because of how seismic waves travel.
While the quake's shallow depth made the noise more intense, things like local geology and how close you were also played a part in what people heard.