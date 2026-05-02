Military veterans back Great Nicobar project to bolster maritime security India May 02, 2026

Retired military officers are standing up for the Great Nicobar Project, which aims to set up a major shipping port on the island.

Their support comes as a response to Rahul Gandhi's recent claims of land grabbing and corruption.

The officers say this project isn't just about infrastructure: it's key for India's maritime security, especially when it comes to keeping an eye on the busy Strait of Malacca and countering China's growing presence in the region.