Military veterans back Great Nicobar project to bolster maritime security
Retired military officers are standing up for the Great Nicobar Project, which aims to set up a major shipping port on the island.
Their support comes as a response to Rahul Gandhi's recent claims of land grabbing and corruption.
The officers say this project isn't just about infrastructure: it's key for India's maritime security, especially when it comes to keeping an eye on the busy Strait of Malacca and countering China's growing presence in the region.
Officers promise local jobs, environmental safeguards
Besides security, the project is expected to give India's economy a lift by cutting down dependence on foreign ports.
Officers have promised that environmental safeguards and tribal rights are being taken seriously, with sustainable development plans in place.
As Major General P Vivekanandan (Retd.) put it, this is about maritime freedom and creating local opportunities, while Air Vice Marshal PK Srivastava (Retd.) highlighted improved surveillance as another big plus.
The project has also cleared environmental checks, with steps planned to protect forests and respect local communities.