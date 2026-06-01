Min Aung Hlaing visits India to discuss dysprosium and terbium

India Myanmar trade up 23%

India hopes to secure access to these minerals while China is currently extracting them.

President Hlaing and Prime Minister Modi are set to talk business, with Hlaing also addressing a New Delhi forum to boost economic ties.

Trade between the two countries is already up 23%. Myanmar's pulse exports account for a large share of its exports to India, and Indian-made medicines are widely used in Myanmar.

Plus, India's approved investment in Myanmar is about $782.8 million across 39 enterprises, showing just how important this partnership is becoming.