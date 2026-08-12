Ministry asks DGCA to review drug-testing after Air India drop
After an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi suddenly dropped 300 feet and injured several people, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, to rethink how pilots are tested for drugs.
The pilot in command failed two drug tests for marijuana after landing, raising big questions about current safety checks.
CCTV shows pilot struggling, copilot flying
Turns out, during the drop, the copilot was actually flying while a crew member sat in the pilot's seat.
Closed-circuit television, or CCTV, showed the pilot struggling to even stand up, and reports say he was also on sleep medication. A cabin crew member had complained about his suspected drug use.
Now, aviation authorities are reviewing their protocols to make sure something like this does not happen again.