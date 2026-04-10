Ministry intervenes as nearly 90% of India's cargo backlog cleared

Sarbananda Sonowal praises ports' proactive response

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave a shout-out to port staff and authorities for working together so smoothly: he called their response proactive and praised everyone involved.

Ports like Jawaharlal Nehru and New Mangalore boosted logistics to get stranded shipments moving again.

To help out businesses hit by delays, the government offered fee waivers and other financial relief.

Sonowal also reminded everyone to keep shipping charges fair and promised that complaints from stakeholders will be handled quickly.