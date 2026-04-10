Ministry intervenes as nearly 90% of India's cargo backlog cleared
Good news for trade: Nearly 90% of the cargo backlog across India's major ports has now been cleared.
The mess started because of tensions near the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route, but the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways jumped in fast to keep things moving and limit any big trade slowdowns.
Sarbananda Sonowal praises ports' proactive response
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal gave a shout-out to port staff and authorities for working together so smoothly: he called their response proactive and praised everyone involved.
Ports like Jawaharlal Nehru and New Mangalore boosted logistics to get stranded shipments moving again.
To help out businesses hit by delays, the government offered fee waivers and other financial relief.
Sonowal also reminded everyone to keep shipping charges fair and promised that complaints from stakeholders will be handled quickly.