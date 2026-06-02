Ministry of Home Affairs officer in Mumbai loses nearly ₹7.5L
India
A Ministry of Home Affairs officer in Mumbai lost nearly ₹7.5 lakh after falling for a fake credit card offer over the phone.
The scammers convinced him to share his details, then sent two APK files through WhatsApp, claiming they were part of the application process.
After he downloaded them, they took control of his phone and made unauthorized transactions.
Officer blocks cards, cybercrime case filed
Once he realized what was going on, the officer quickly blocked his cards and reported the incident to the Bandra-Kurla Complex police station.
Police have registered a case under cybercrime laws and are now investigating how the fraudsters pulled off this scam.