Ministry of Home Affairs officer in Mumbai loses nearly ₹7.5L India Jun 02, 2026

A Ministry of Home Affairs officer in Mumbai lost nearly ₹7.5 lakh after falling for a fake credit card offer over the phone.

The scammers convinced him to share his details, then sent two APK files through WhatsApp, claiming they were part of the application process.

After he downloaded them, they took control of his phone and made unauthorized transactions.