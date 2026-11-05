Ministry of Home Affairs suspended Delhi ACP Manasvi Vashishta
India
Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashishta was suspended by the Ministry of Home Affairs on November 2, 2026, after a protest by Delhi Police personnel against his transfer.
Now, Vashishta, a 2019 DANIPS officer, finds himself at the heart of a growing dispute within the force.
Vashishta was PSO to Jagdeep Dhankhar
An IIT Kharagpur graduate with a background in mechanical engineering, Vashishta has worked in several important police roles, including as personal security officer to former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The ministry suspended him on November 2, 2026.