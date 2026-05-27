Ministry of Petroleum says India has sufficient fuel supply

States asked to curb black marketing

To keep things smooth, public sector oil companies are working together to make sure fuel gets where it's needed.

But there's a catch: some industrial buyers have been taking advantage of price gaps between retail and bulk sales, which has led to a drop in industrial bulk sales and some local hiccups.

Now, states and union territories have been asked to form enforcement squads to crack down on hoarding or black marketing of subsidized fuel meant for regular folks.

The government is also urging everyone to rely on official communications and avoid rumors about supply shortages.