Ministry of Petroleum says India has sufficient fuel supply
Worried about petrol or diesel running out? The government says there's no need. India has more than enough fuel to go around, even with prices climbing.
After checking in with state officials and industry groups like the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), they found no shortages.
With refining capacity outpacing what the country actually uses each year, the Ministry of Petroleum is confident everyone's covered.
States asked to curb black marketing
To keep things smooth, public sector oil companies are working together to make sure fuel gets where it's needed.
But there's a catch: some industrial buyers have been taking advantage of price gaps between retail and bulk sales, which has led to a drop in industrial bulk sales and some local hiccups.
Now, states and union territories have been asked to form enforcement squads to crack down on hoarding or black marketing of subsidized fuel meant for regular folks.
The government is also urging everyone to rely on official communications and avoid rumors about supply shortages.