Next Article
Minor parking dispute sparks communal violence in Madhya Pradesh
India
What started as a small parking argument on Sunday night in Ashta, Madhya Pradesh, quickly turned serious.
A clash between a Karni Sena worker and a local youth near Alipur Chowk led to stone-pelting, vandalism, and even threats against a mosque—turning the area tense overnight.
Police step in; situation calming down
Police responded fast, using tear gas and mild force to bring things under control.
Four people have been arrested so far based on video footage, and more are being identified.
By Tuesday, traffic was back to normal and police presence has increased in sensitive spots.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay calm and work together for peace.