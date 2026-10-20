Minors openly carry guns and swords during Shohratgarh Vijayadashami procession
India
During this year's Vijayadashami procession in Shohratgarh, Uttar Pradesh, several minors were spotted openly carrying guns and swords, even with police and public representatives around.
The event, which usually centers on worshiping weapons at the Ram Janaki Temple to celebrate the victory of good over evil, took a concerning turn.
Concerns over minors handling firearms
The sight of minors handling firearms has raised concerns about child safety and the risks associated with allowing children to handle such weapons in public gatherings.