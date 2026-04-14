Mira Road RTO Prasad Nalawade receives threat call in Bengaluru
India
A Mira Road RTO official, Prasad Nalawade, got a threat call from a caller claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang while he was in Bengaluru.
This happened just as questions were being raised about how auto-rickshaw permits are handed out in Mira-Bhayandar.
Pratap Sarnaik orders permit review
Nalawade filed a police complaint after returning to Mumbai on April 13, and further investigation will be handed over to Bengaluru police.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered a full review of permit distribution and said drivers must know Marathi, adding, "The government will not bow down to threats."
Some rickshaw unions aren't happy and are warning of a possible strike, but officials say they're serious about stopping fake documents.