Mira Road RTO Prasad Nalawade receives threat call in Bengaluru

Pratap Sarnaik orders permit review

Nalawade filed a police complaint after returning to Mumbai on April 13, and further investigation will be handed over to Bengaluru police.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered a full review of permit distribution and said drivers must know Marathi, adding, "The government will not bow down to threats."

Some rickshaw unions aren't happy and are warning of a possible strike, but officials say they're serious about stopping fake documents.