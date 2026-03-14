Mirwaiz barred from delivering sermon for 7th consecutive year
For the seventh year in a row, Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid was closed on Ramzan's final Friday, so Mirwaiz Umar Farooq couldn't give his traditional sermon.
Despite this, thousands gathered for prayers at other mosques and at Hazratbal Shrine, where former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah joined worshipers.
Anjuman Auqaf calls closure denial of fundamental right to pray
The Anjuman Auqaf, which manages the mosque, called the closure a denial of worshippers' fundamental right to pray, while PDP legislator Muntazir Mehdi described it as painful.
The police did not issue any statement on the closure, and frustration is growing over restrictions on religious gatherings.
Shiite Muslims mark Quds Day
Meanwhile, Shiite Muslims marked Quds Day with demonstrations across Kashmir, with a large procession in Budgam; participants carried posters of Mojtaba Khamenei and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and chanted slogans.
Quds Day is observed on the last Friday of Ramzan.