Mirwaiz Umar Farooq leads clerics to offer condolences to Iran
India
Kashmiri religious leaders, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, met with Iran's ambassador in Delhi this week to show support for Iran during its conflict with the US and Israel.
They offered condolences and highlighted the deep emotional connection between Kashmir and Iran: the delegation noted that Kashmir has long been referred to as Iran-e-Sagheer, meaning "Little Iran."
Kashmiri delegation urges India diplomatic action
The delegation asked India to get more involved diplomatically to help end the conflict.
They stressed that peaceful solutions matter most right now and pointed out how Kashmiris have supported the Iranian embassy as a sign of solidarity.
Their message was clear: standing together matters, especially in tough times.