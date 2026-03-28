Mirwaiz Umar Farooq leads clerics to offer condolences to Iran India Mar 28, 2026

Kashmiri religious leaders, led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, met with Iran's ambassador in Delhi this week to show support for Iran during its conflict with the US and Israel.

They offered condolences and highlighted the deep emotional connection between Kashmir and Iran: the delegation noted that Kashmir has long been referred to as Iran-e-Sagheer, meaning "Little Iran."