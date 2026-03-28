Mirwaiz Umar Farooq offers condolences for Khamenei in New Delhi
India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a leading Kashmiri cleric, visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi with other top religious leaders to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family.
The gesture came at a tense time for the region.
Delegation condemns war on Iran
During the visit, the delegation spoke about Kashmir's longstanding cultural connection with Iran (often called "Little Iran") and voiced concern over ongoing conflicts affecting Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine.
They openly condemned the ongoing war imposed on Iran by Israel and the United States, stressing hope for diplomatic solutions and lasting peace.