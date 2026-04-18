Mirwaiz Umar Farooq praises Pope Leo, urges peace at Hajj India Apr 18, 2026

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Srinagar's chief cleric, used his Friday sermon to applaud Pope Leo for speaking out against war.

With the Hajj pilgrimage set to begin tomorrow as conflict grips the Middle East, Mirwaiz called on religious leaders everywhere to push for peace and justice.

He highlighted the struggles in Iran, Lebanon, and especially Palestine, saying real stability depends on resolving these issues.