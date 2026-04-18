Mirwaiz Umar Farooq praises Pope Leo, urges peace at Hajj
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Srinagar's chief cleric, used his Friday sermon to applaud Pope Leo for speaking out against war.
With the Hajj pilgrimage set to begin tomorrow as conflict grips the Middle East, Mirwaiz called on religious leaders everywhere to push for peace and justice.
He highlighted the struggles in Iran, Lebanon, and especially Palestine, saying real stability depends on resolving these issues.
Mirwaiz backs diplomacy, condemns Gaza violence
Mirwaiz also threw his support behind diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt to calm tensions in the region.
He criticized the U.S.-Israel standoff with Iran and condemned violence in Gaza, echoing Pope Leo's stance.
For Mirwaiz, Hajj is a moment for people to come together and hope for peace through international cooperation.