Missing link on Mumbai Pune expressway closed after landslide
Heads up if you're traveling between Mumbai and Pune: the brand-new Missing Link on the expressway was shut down early Monday morning after a landslide near Tunnel 2, thanks to heavy rain.
This 13-kilometer shortcut, which just opened two months ago to save everyone time and distance, is now off-limits while crews work to keep things safe.
MSRDC started diverting traffic from 4am.
Lonavala jams, Khandala ghat waterlogged
With the bypass closed, all vehicles heading toward Mumbai are being sent through Lonavala city, leading to some pretty serious traffic jams.
One motorist said they were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic near Lonavala since the morning.
The older Khandala Ghat stretch is also dealing with waterlogging and more landslides.
Authorities are asking people to avoid non-essential travel until things clear up and say they're keeping a close eye on the situation.