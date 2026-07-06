Missing link on Mumbai Pune expressway closed after landslide

Lonavala jams, Khandala ghat waterlogged

With the bypass closed, all vehicles heading toward Mumbai are being sent through Lonavala city, leading to some pretty serious traffic jams.

One motorist said they were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic near Lonavala since the morning.

The older Khandala Ghat stretch is also dealing with waterlogging and more landslides.

Authorities are asking people to avoid non-essential travel until things clear up and say they're keeping a close eye on the situation.