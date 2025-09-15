Missing truck driver rescued from ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar's home

A truck driver, who disappeared after an accident in Navi Mumbai , has been traced to the Pune residence of sacked Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar. The incident occurred when a mixer truck driven by Prahlad Kumar collided with a car at Airoli signal. After the collision, two occupants of the car allegedly forced Kumar into their vehicle and drove away, the police said.

Investigation progress Driver found at Puja's residence The police investigation led them to Khedkar's home in Pune's Chatushringi area, where they rescued the missing driver. However, they faced resistance from Manorama Khedkar, Khedkar's mother. Manorama allegedly misbehaved with officers and refused to cooperate with their efforts. The police have now summoned her for further questioning at the station.

Twitter Post Video of Manorama's confrontation with police Sacked IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama, confronts police during rescue of kidnapped truck driver from her home. Constable: 'You're not opening doors, not cooperating.' Mentions 'IPS'—context unclear. #PujaKhedkar #ManoramaKhedkar #IAS #KidnappingCase pic.twitter.com/rHAssQfqZD — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) September 14, 2025

Background check Puja dismissed from IAS last year Khedkar was dismissed from the IAS in September 2024, after her selection was canceled by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). She was found guilty of cheating and misusing OBC and disability quota benefits. The UPSC also barred her from taking the entrance exam for life due to identity fraud during multiple attempts.