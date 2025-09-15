Next Article
UP: 3 children drown during Jivitputrika festival celebrations
What was meant to be a special day for families during the Jivitputrika festival in Uttar Pradesh turned somber on Sunday.
While celebrating by rivers and ponds, two children lost their lives in Deoria district, and one girl was critically injured.
Two boys—Piyush (12) and Himanshu (9)—are still missing after slipping into the Karmanasa river in Chandauli during a ritual bath.
Tough reminder of how quickly things can change
In Deoria, Radha (12) died and Amrita (9) was seriously hurt after falling into a pond, while Raj (10) drowned despite being rushed to the hospital.
In Chandauli, search teams are still looking for the two missing boys.
The festival is usually about mothers fasting for their kids' well-being—a tough reminder of how quickly things can change.