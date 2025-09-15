Punjab Police seize ₹75cr heroin smuggled from Pakistan amid floods
Punjab Police just made a big move against drug trafficking, arresting 22-year-old Sonu in Ferozepur with nearly 16kg of heroin—worth a massive ₹75 crore.
The drugs were smuggled from Pakistan, even as the region battled heavy floods, and traced back to a jailed kingpin in Kapurthala.
This bust is part of a recent surge, with police seizing about 30kg of heroin in just two weeks.
Smugglers are getting bolder, says police
Police say smugglers are getting bolder along the border, using chaos like floods to their advantage.
Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh shared that they're now working to trace both the supply chain and distribution network—and plan to question the jailed mastermind soon.
"Taking advantage of the disaster, these elements are continuously sending consignments," he said.