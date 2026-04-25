Miten Chaudhary killed, Dhimant Chaudhary injured in Mehsana attack India Apr 25, 2026

In Mehsana, Gujarat, Miten Chaudhary, the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was killed on Friday after he and Dhimant Chaudhary were attacked by a group with sticks and sharp weapons.

The attackers pulled them out of their car near Manav Ashram Chokdi.

Dhimant, who is married to a Congress candidate, is now undergoing medical care.

The incident has left the local community shaken and raised concerns about political violence during election season.