Miten Chaudhary killed, Dhimant Chaudhary injured in Mehsana attack
In Mehsana, Gujarat, Miten Chaudhary, the nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was killed on Friday after he and Dhimant Chaudhary were attacked by a group with sticks and sharp weapons.
The attackers pulled them out of their car near Manav Ashram Chokdi.
Dhimant, who is married to a Congress candidate, is now undergoing medical care.
The incident has left the local community shaken and raised concerns about political violence during election season.
Mehsana police probe CCTV and phones
Police and the Crime Branch have ramped up security in Mehsana.
They are checking CCTV footage and phone records to track down the attackers, though the motive is not clear yet.
Officials say they are moving quickly to find those responsible as election tensions continue to build.