Mithun Kumar dies after brick thrown during Diwali dispute
India
A Diwali celebration in Manohar Nagar, Sector 8, turned tragic when 29-year-old Mithun Kumar died after a man allegedly threw a brick at him during an argument over firecrackers.
The dispute started when Kumar was bursting firecrackers and burning debris was falling onto the terrace, leading to a heated exchange that quickly escalated.
Murder case registered police search ongoing
Kumar was rushed to multiple hospitals but sadly passed away while being taken to Delhi.
According to Inspector Sanjeev Kumar, several people witnessed the incident and helped identify the accused.
A murder case has been registered, and police are actively searching for the suspect involved.