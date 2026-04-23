Mithun Padvi sets his in-laws' house on fire in Nandurbar India Apr 23, 2026

A family dispute in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district took a serious turn when Mithun Padvi set his in-laws' house on fire after disagreements about his wife not returning home.

The flames, helped by the summer heat and wind, spread quickly and ended up destroying both his in-laws' house and the neighbor's property.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.