Mithun Padvi sets his in-laws' house on fire in Nandurbar
India
A family dispute in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district took a serious turn when Mithun Padvi set his in-laws' house on fire after disagreements about his wife not returning home.
The flames, helped by the summer heat and wind, spread quickly and ended up destroying both his in-laws' house and the neighbor's property.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Police search for Mithun Padvi
After starting the fire, Padvi ran off. His mother-in-law reported him to the police, who are now searching for him.
The neighborhood is still shaken as families deal with losing their homes and police work to track Padvi down.