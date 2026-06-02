Mivaan Steel power unit fire in Raipur leaves no injuries
India
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Mivaan Steel plant's power unit in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, sending thick smoke into the air that could be seen from far away.
Thankfully, everyone is safe (an official confirmed there were no injuries).
Suspected turbine generator oil leak
Early findings point to an oil leak from a turbine generator as the cause, with the oil catching fire near a steam line.
Firefighters managed to get things under control within a few hours.
Officials are now investigating how it all started and assessing the extent of property damage.