Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma warns Myanmar refugee surge strains resources
India
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma is worried about the surge of refugees from Myanmar, as ongoing conflict there pushes thousands across the border.
He shared that this influx is putting serious strain on Mizoram's resources and warned things could get tougher if violence escalates.
Mizoram begins biometric refugee registration
More than 40,000 people from Myanmar have settled in Mizoram since the unrest began.
Villages like Zokhawthar, which used to be small, are now packed with displaced families, stretching local services and infrastructure thin.
To manage things better, the state has started biometric registration for refugees.
Meanwhile, India's central government is proceeding with border fencing projects to address security concerns and help control the situation.