Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma warns Myanmar refugee surge strains resources

Mizoram begins biometric refugee registration

More than 40,000 people from Myanmar have settled in Mizoram since the unrest began.

Villages like Zokhawthar, which used to be small, are now packed with displaced families, stretching local services and infrastructure thin.

To manage things better, the state has started biometric registration for refugees.

Meanwhile, India's central government is proceeding with border fencing projects to address security concerns and help control the situation.