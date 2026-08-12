Mizoram churches rally in Aizawl over FCRA Amendment Bill 2026
India
Churches in Mizoram, led by the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), just held a rally in Aizawl to push back against the proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026.
The group's main worry? If this bill passes as it is, churches and NGOs could lose their property or assets: something CCM President R Lalbiakliana called out as a big risk for local organizations.
FCRA amendment would tighten funding rules
The proposed changes would tighten rules around foreign funding for NGOs and religious groups.
While the government says these amendments aren't aimed at Christian organizations, CCM and others feel the bill could still seriously impact how they operate and manage resources.
The bill is still being reviewed by the Union government.