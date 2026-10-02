Mizoram crash kills 3 media officials, 2 injured near Sateek
Three respected media officials, Dr. Engam Pame, Additional Director General of the PIB and CBC Regional Office in Imphal, Nampibou Marinmai, Director (News), Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl, and H Lianvela, a Multi-Tasking Staff member at the Central Bureau of Communication's Field Office in Aizawl, tragically died when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged down a slope near Sateek, Mizoram, while heading back from work meetings.
The accident happened on Thursday, leaving two others injured.
Mizoram governor, Defense Ministry pay tribute
Mizoram's governor called the loss "irreparable loss to the media community," and the Defense Ministry paid tribute to Marinmai's contributions.
Rescue teams faced tough terrain at the crash site, making their efforts harder.
An investigation is ongoing to find out what caused the accident and how the injured are doing.