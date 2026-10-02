Mizoram crash kills 3 media officials, 2 injured near Sateek

Three respected media officials, Dr. Engam Pame, Additional Director General of the PIB and CBC Regional Office in Imphal, Nampibou Marinmai, Director (News), Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl, and H Lianvela, a Multi-Tasking Staff member at the Central Bureau of Communication's Field Office in Aizawl, tragically died when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged down a slope near Sateek, Mizoram, while heading back from work meetings.

The accident happened on Thursday, leaving two others injured.