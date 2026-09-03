Mizoram Police and NCB seize meth worth ₹11.4cr, arrest Lalpanliana

In a separate move, Khawzawl police caught a truck carrying 180 bags of dry areca nuts (valued at ₹36 lakh) near Chawngtlai village: The haul was handed over to Customs for legal steps.

Earlier this week, Lunglei police also confiscated 633.3-liter of locally brewed liquor at Hauruang in Lunglei district.

Mizoram's crackdown on smuggling seems to be in full swing right now!