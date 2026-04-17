MNLU-Nagpur students Saksham Bansod, Aryan Sontakke die in motorcycle crash India Apr 17, 2026

Two third-year law students from Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur (MNLU-Nagpur), Saksham Bansod and Aryan Sontakke, both 20, died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night near the Nagpur campus.

Their motorcycle skidded into a ditch on a rough road while they were heading back from dinner.

Sadly, they could not call for help: one had left his phone behind and the other's phone had a dead battery.