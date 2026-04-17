MNLU-Nagpur students Saksham Bansod, Aryan Sontakke die in motorcycle crash
Two third-year law students from Maharashtra National Law University in Nagpur (MNLU-Nagpur), Saksham Bansod and Aryan Sontakke, both 20, died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday night near the Nagpur campus.
Their motorcycle skidded into a ditch on a rough road while they were heading back from dinner.
Sadly, they could not call for help: one had left his phone behind and the other's phone had a dead battery.
Police treating MNLU-Nagpur students' deaths accidental
The students were found the next morning by a passerby after families launched a search when they did not return overnight.
Police are treating the deaths as accidental and are looking into what happened; early reports point to speed as a possible factor.
Classes at MNLU-Nagpur were suspended for the day as everyone processes this loss.