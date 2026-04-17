Mob attacks Runikhata forest office in Chirang over alleged encroachment
Things got tense in Assam's Chirang district when a mob attacked the Runikhata Forest Office near the Bhutan border.
This happened after some locals were detained for allegedly encroaching on reserved forest land.
The protest quickly turned violent: a few forest staff were hurt, government vehicles were set on fire, and a road was blocked with burning furniture and stones.
Police had to step in quickly to get things under control.
Assault claims against staff escalated protests
It all started when forest officials detained a few locals for suspected illegal activities in the reserve forest.
At first, protests were peaceful, but things escalated after claims that two women protesters were assaulted by staff.
Residents demanded action against those involved, but police urged everyone to file official complaints instead of turning to violence or blocking roads, reminding people that there are better ways to be heard.