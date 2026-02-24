Mobile quality control vans to check highway construction
India's government just kicked off a new project: Mobile Quality Control Vans (MQCVs) are now hitting the roads in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Odisha to make sure national highways are built right.
These vans come packed with high-tech gear—think ultrasonic meters and asphalt density gauges—to spot any construction issues without tearing up the road.
If they find problems, the field office will take appropriate action.
The ministry plans to expand the quality-check vans (timeline and number of additional states not specified in the source).
To keep things transparent, all test results get uploaded to a new online portal that also tracks where each van goes using GPS.
It's all about making sure India's highways stay safe and solid—and you can actually see how it's being done.